IU football home game vs. Northwestern changed to Friday night

BLOOMINGTON — IU football’s home game against Northwestern has been changed to Friday, September 25 at 8 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 26.

The matchup with Northwestern will be the first Big Ten of the season for both teams.

IU has won back-to-back games against the Wildcats.

The Hoosiers have not played Northwestern in Bloomington since 2019.

IU is coming off the best year in program history, in which the Hoosiers won the national championship and went 16-0. The first game of season for IU is at home against North Texas on Saturday, September 5.