IU to host watch party for College Football National Championship game

BLOOMINGTON — As the Hoosiers are getting ready to travel to Miami for the CFP championship game to cap off their perfect season, Hoosier fans are invited to a watch party on campus.

Indiana will be hosting a National Championship watch party at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday, January 19.

"We're still working on the details; when doors will open and what that will look like. We're going to do a watch party here because we want 17,000 people to have a collective experience rooting on Indiana to a football championship," said Jeremy Gray, Associate Athletic Director.

The event will be free to the public, and the Indiana University Athletic Department is set to announce further details later this week.

#1 Indiana Hoosiers take on the #10 Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at 7:30 p.m.