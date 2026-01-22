IU wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. set for fan meet and greet in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Academy Sports + Outdoors is hosting a meet and greet with Indiana University wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. on Thursday at their Bloomington location.

The event runs from 4-6 p.m. at the store on 123 S Kingston Drive.

Fans can get their official IU National Championship gear autographed and take photos with Cooper, who was a crucial piece of the Hoosiers' championship run.

Cooper topped Indiana in catches (69) and receiving yards (937) this season. His 13 touchdown receptions trailed only teammate Elijah Sarratt for the team lead.

The wide receiver delivered clutch performances throughout the season, including a dramatic game-winning catch against Penn State that kept Indiana's perfect record intact.

Cooper hauled in five passes for 71 yards during the national championship victory over Miami.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is teaming up with the wide receiver for what they're calling an "unforgettable experience" for football fans and community members.

