IU's tiniest fan heads home after historic Hoosier season

IU Health
BLOOMINGTON — Born in November at 28 weeks' gestation and weighing only two pounds and 12 ounces, baby Maverick has never known a losing season of IU Football.

The tiny Hoosier superfan was able to visit with the College Football National Championship trophy alongside his mom Sydney before being discharged from the IU Health Bloomington NICU on Friday, according to IU Health.

His mother works as an Academic Advisor for the IU Athletic Department and is a former college athlete and IU alumna. Throughout Maverick's NICU stay, his room was decorated with IU-themed items, including a photo celebrating the Rose Bowl.

NICU staffers who spent two months caring for Maverick say he may have been a catalyst for the successful IU Football season. IU Health said they will miss him dearly after his extended stay in their unit.

The premature baby's discharge comes as Indiana University football celebrates its most successful season in decades, reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

