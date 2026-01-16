Mendoza burger at BuffaLouie's raises money and awareness for National MS Society

CARMEL — A Cuban-inspired burger is helping raise money and awareness for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society through a partnership between Indiana University quarterbacks Fernando and Alberto Mendoza and BuffaLouie’s.

“It’s not just about the burger itself, it’s about the awareness it brings, the cause is important,” said Nick Williams, owner of the BuffaLouie’s in Carmel.

The menu item, known as the Mendoza Burger, was created after the Mendoza brothers teamed up with BuffaLouie’s and Gables Bagels as part of a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal. They reached out last summer.

“When they reached out I thought it was pretty unique because they weren’t asking for any compensation on top of just the proceeds going to the foundation, and it just kind of was a testament to their character and who they are,” he said.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society is a cause close to the Mendoza family. Their mother, Elsa Mendoza, lives with multiple sclerosis.

“The way he’s trying to raise money for MS for his mother and all that is just really neat to see a young man, both him and his brother do some neat things for some people,” said Buck Kittredge, an IU fan.

To date, BuffaLouie’s and Gables Bagels have donated nearly $7,000 through the burger sales. The overall campaign has raised more than $150,000.

“It means the world, we are just a small part of that,” Williams said.

But, they've played a big part in celebrating the Hoosiers run a National Championship. The campaign and winning football has been good for business.

“For the true IU fans that have been around for so long and have waited for something so spectacular like this and such a quick turnaround, this whole week has been nervous. We just can’t wait for Monday to get here,” said Williams.

Both BuffaLouie’s locations in Carmel and Bloomington sell the Mendoza Burger. QR codes are posted throughout the restaurants for additional donations, and both locations will host watch parties Monday night.

