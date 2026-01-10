No. 1 Indiana adds to CFP dominance with crushing 56-22 Peach Bowl semifinal win over No. 5 Oregon

ATLANTA (AP) — Undefeated Indiana's already impressive march through the College Football Playoff gained momentum as its dominant defense created three first-half touchdowns with turnovers, Fernando Mendoza threw five scoring passes and the Hoosiers overwhelmed No. 5 Oregon 56-22 in the Peach Bowl semifinal on Friday night.

No. 1 Indiana (15-0, No. 1 CFP) will face No. 10 Miami on Jan. 19 in the national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Miami beat Mississippi 31-27 in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on Thursday night.

Indiana will try to give the Big Ten its third straight national title, following Ohio State and Michigan the last two seasons. Few teams from any conference can compare with the Hoosiers' season-long demonstration of balanced strong play.

Led by Mendoza and the defense, Indiana is making a case to be considered among the top teams in history.

Though Miami will be home for the national championship game, Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner and Miami native, will enjoy a homecoming following an almost perfect game against Oregon. Mendoza completed 17 of 20 passes and the five touchdowns, including two to Elijah Sarratt and a 36-yarder to Charlie Becker.

Kaelon Black ran for two touchdowns to lead the Indiana running game.

Oregon (13-2, No. 5 CFP) was doomed by the three first-half turnovers while also being short-handed by the absence of two of their top running backs.

The Hoosiers led 35-7 at halftime as the Ducks were held to nine rushing yards on 17 carries. Noah Whittington, who leads Oregon with 829 rushing yards, was held out with an undisclosed injury after Jordon Davison, who had rushed for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns, already was listed as out with a collarbone injury.

Backup running backs, including Jay Harris and Dierre Hill Jr, provided too little help for quarterback Dante Moore. Moore's task against Indiana's stifling defense would have been daunting even with all his weapons.

Indiana's defense didn't wait long to make an impact. On Oregon's first snap, cornerback D'Angelo Ponds intercepted Moore's pass intended for Malik Benson and returned the pick 25 yards for a touchdown. Only 11 seconds into the game, the Hoosiers and their defense already had made a statement this would be a long night for Moore and the Oregon offense.

Moore's 19-yard scoring pass to tight end Jamari Johnson tied the game. The remainder of the half belonged to Indiana and its big-play defense.

After Mendoza's 8-yard touchdown pass to Omar Cooper Jr. gave the Hoosiers the lead for good at 14-7, Indiana's defense forced a turnover when Moore fumbled and Indiana recovered at the Oregon 3, setting up Black's scoring run.

Moore lost a second fumble later in the second quarter when hit by Daniel Ndukwe and Mario Landino recovered at the Oregon 21. Mendoza's first scoring pass to Sarratt gave the Hoosiers' the 35-7 lead.

Indiana extended its lead to 42-7 on Mendoza's 13-yard scoring pass to E.J. Williams Jr.

Oregon finally answered. A 70-yard run by Hill set up a 2-yard scoring run by Harris.

Indiana's special teams added a big play in the fourth quarter when Ndukwe's blocked punt set up Mendoza's second scoring pass to Sarratt.

Following their undefeated regular season, the Hoosiers have only gained momentum in the CFP. Indiana overwhelmed Alabama 38-3 in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal as Mendoza passed for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Honorary captains

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was an honorary captain for Indiana and watched the game from the Hoosiers' sideline. Former Oregon and Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart was the Ducks' honorary captain.

Season sweep

Indiana completed a sweep of two games against Oregon this season. Defense played a lead role in each win. The Hoosiers took a 30-20 win at Oregon on Oct. 11 when Moore threw two interceptions and was sacked six times.

Indiana also dominates the stands

The game was a sellout and the red-clad Indiana fans were almost as dominant as the Hoosiers on the field. Indiana appeared to claim at least 80% of the 75,604 fans.

