BLOOMINGTON — Celebrations for IU’s first-ever national football championship stretched well into the early morning hours Tuesday as fans flooded Kirkwood Avenue following the Hoosiers’ historic win.

“It was the busiest I’ve ever seen, said Adam Weinberg, a student at IU.

IU captured its first national college football championship with a perfect 16-0 season, prompting massive celebrations throughout campus and downtown.

By about 5 a.m. Tuesday, bars along Kirkwood Avenue were closed, and staff were finishing cleaning up after the night’s festivities. A group working at Kilroy's were finally going home.

“I’ve never seen so many people be that happy in such a short time frame,” Morgan Lapsley, a student at IU.

WATCH | IU fans celebrate historic win and stock up on championship merchandise

The day after, IU fans react to national championship, pick up gear



It's a moment that will always stay with them.

“I definitely shed a few tears,” said Elliot Kaikko. “I was crying a little bit. I got emotional.”

“I’m never going to forget this,” Weinberg said. “It’s going to take me a week for it to really process. We’re the national champions,16-0 ,one of the best teams ever to do it. It’s a special team.”

While some fans headed home to sleep, others headed out to buy championship merchandise.

“I’ve got spirit day at work because we won,” said Jason Purcell. “I wanted to make sure I had championship gear to wear to the hospital today.”

Another shopper said she was buying gear for her daughter’s birthday. “My daughter’s birthday was yesterday,” said Rita Page. “I’m getting her this to send her for her birthday.”

Many fans watched the game from home Monday night, saying superstition kept them in place.

“I bought a new TV last year, and we were undefeated on it,” said Purcell. “I couldn’t go anywhere. I had to stay home, lucky sweatshirt on, we were ready to go.”

As Bloomington celebrates its historic season, fans say they hope this championship is just the beginning.

“For the town, too, seeing the community get behind them,” said Purcell. “I think we’ll be back. I think we’ll win some more. But there’s never going to be another undefeated, never-daunted Indiana Hoosiers team.”