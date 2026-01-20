Thousands flood Kirkwood Avenue after IU championship win

BLOOMINGTON — Thousands of IU fans flooded Kirkwood Avenue late Monday night into early Tuesday morning after the Hoosiers won the CFP National Championship, creating a massive celebration in Bloomington.

WRTV reporter Nico Pennisi was at Upstairs Pub, the heart of the action, as crowds filled the streets to celebrate the historic victory.

Fans climbed buildings and trees while others lit fires during the celebration. Police and fire trucks responded to manage the crowds as fire sirens and horns echoed throughout downtown Bloomington.

IU senior Michaela Stewart said the turnout exceeded even Little 500 celebrations.

"It's insane. I've never seen this many students out here, besides Little 500 but even more," Stewart said.

She praised the team's journey from unranked to national champions.

"It really shows the network, the community, the family that we have here at Indiana. Just seeing number one, we started from the bottom and worked our way up. It's the ethics. The ethics, the hard work, the teamwork, the leadership. It's really incredible."

IU senior Jhett Garrett reflected on the achievement.

"Now we are national champions. So I commend myself. I commend everyone behind the camera."

Student Kentral Washington said he believed in the team all season.

"I knew the Hoosiers were gonna win. We ain't been a good football team. But this year is going down. And I won $50 tonight."

Student Kaila Springer said the celebration represented true Indiana spirit.

"This is true Indiana. We love the history we love the enthusiasm. This is what you see. Everybody celebrating. This is Indiana baby, we're not just cornfields."

The celebration continued throughout the night as fans chanted "Hoo Hoo Hoo Hoosiers" while filling the streets around campus.