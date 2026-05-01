IU shifting student section seating at Assembly Hall

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WRTV) — IU Athletics is making a change to the student section seating for the 2026-27 men’s basketball season.

The student section will now occupy both the north and south bleachers behind both baskets.

In the past, the north-side bleachers behind the basket were used by general-season ticket holders. The south bleachers behind the basket were part of the student section.

“We are excited to continue making Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall the toughest road environment in all of college basketball,” head men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries said in a news release. “We appreciate all the support we have received from Hoosier Nation and look forward to seeing you all this season.”

“IU students are the heartbeat of this campus, and they are a huge part of what makes gamedays special at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall,” IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson said in a news release. “This change recognizes and celebrates that by giving our students a huge percentage of the best seats at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.”

Students who purchased the football and men’s basketball season ticket package will have the option to upgrade to a ticket package with either the north or south bleachers.

Darian DeVries is entering his second season as the Hoosiers’ head coach. In his first season in Bloomington, IU went 18-14 and 9-11 in the Big Ten.