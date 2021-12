BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University’s men’s basketball game Wednesday against UNC Asheville has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Bulldogs’ program.

A news release provided by IU on Tuesday afternoon said the game will not be rescheduled.

IU’s next scheduled game is Sunday at Penn State.

The IU Athletics Ticket Office will notify people who bought tickets to Wednesday’s game about their purchase.

The Hoosiers are 10-2 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten play this season.