IU vs. Notre Dame football matchups coming in 2030-31

BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana University and Notre Dame football programs announced they will play each other in a home-and-home series in 2030 and 2031.

IU will travel to Notre Dame Stadium on Aug. 31, 2030, and will then host the Fighting Irish the following year on Sept. 27, 2031.

The teams last met at Notre Dame 30 years ago, on Sept. 7, 1991. And the last time they faced off in Bloomington was Oct. 21, 1950.

"I'm looking forward to facing one of the most storied programs in the history of college football," Tom Allen, IU head coach, said. "It's tremendous for the state of Indiana and for our fans, and it will be a great opportunity for our players."