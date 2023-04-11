IU's Berger selected in first round of WNBA Draft by Indiana Fever

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University's Grace Berger will stay in the Hoosier state after the Indiana Fever selected her as the No. 7 over pick in the WNBA draft on Monday night.

Berger is IU's highest overall selection and fifth overall in the school's history, according to IU Athletics.

The Lousville, Kentucky native finished a historic five-year career at IU with with 1,841 points, 573 assists and 752 rebounds.

She ranks seventh all-time in scoring and second in all-time assists. She averaged 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals and shot 45.2 percent from the floor in her career.

Berger was is a four-time All-Big Ten first team honoree and USWBA and WBCA All-American honorable mention in 2022-23.