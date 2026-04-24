Jets select former IU WR Omar Cooper Jr. No. 30 overall in NFL Draft

Lawrence North High School grad and former IU football wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was selected No. 30 overall by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 22-year-old initially committed to Indiana under former head coach Tom Allen and stayed with the program when Coach Curt Cignetti was hired in 2023.

Cooper Jr. totaled 937 receiving yards with 13 touchdowns in 2025, helping IU win its first national championship in program history. Cooper Jr. scored 22 total touchdowns and totaled 1,531 receiving yards in his two seasons under Cignetti.

The 6-foot, 200-pound receiver led Indiana in receptions (69) and receiving yards (937) in his final season at Indiana. He earned second team All-American honors this past season.

Cooper Jr. is the second Hoosier to be taken in the NFL Draft behind quarterback Fernando Mendoza who went No. 1 overall.

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