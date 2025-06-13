Jim Irsay to be inducted into Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor

INDIANAPOLIS — The late Jim Irsay, Owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, will be posthumously inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor during the home opener against the Miami Dolphins on September 7.

Irsay passed away on May 21, 2025, and was laid to rest on June 2. The Colts made the announcement Friday, June 13, on what would have been Irsay’s 66th birthday.

He will become the 20th member of the Ring of Honor, joining the ranks of other Colts legends, including his father, Robert Irsay, and stars like Peyton Manning and Tony Dungy.

“There was no bigger advocate for the Colts, the NFL, the city of Indianapolis and the state of Indiana than our dad, Jim Irsay,” said Irsay's daughter and now Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon. “It’s only fitting that he now joins the other amazing Colts legends in our Ring of Honor who contributed so much to our franchise and our community over the past four decades.”

The Colts said they are developing more opportunities for fans to honor Irsay’s legacy leading up to the home opener and will share more information this summer.

The current members of the Ring of Honor are:

