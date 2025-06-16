Joey Chestnut returns to Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest after hiatus

INDIANAPOLIS — Competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut announced Monday that he will return to the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest after taking a year off.

The 16-time champion missed last year's contest due to a dispute with Major League Eating over his sponsorship with Impossible Foods, which produces plant-based hot dogs.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," Chestnut shared on X. "This event means the world to me. It's a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life."

I’m thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life. (1/3) — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 16, 2025

Despite his partnership with plant-based brands, Chestnut emphasized that it does not conflict with his passion for hot dogs. "I'm excited to be back on the Coney Island stage, doing what I love, and celebrating the Fourth of July with hot dogs in my hands! Stay hungry!"

This year's contest will be held on July 4 in Coney Island, New York.