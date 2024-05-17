Katherine Legge looking to qualify for second consecutive Indy 500, talks about push for more women in racing

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday morning, Katherine Legge was getting ready for another practice run at the Indy 500.

"So far so good. It’s been tough mentally with all the rain because it really hurts us more than anybody else," said Legge.

While racing in other events over the last year, this week is the first time she's been back in an Indy car.

"I made an analogy yesterday, it’s like riding a bike," said Legge.

This year, Legge is sporting a pink car sponsored by E.L.F Cosmetics. It's the first time a beauty brand has sponsored a racer at the Indy 500, but this partnership means so much more than that.

Legge says she's seen an incredible amount of female support from it.

"It’s a pink car, which is kind of cliche, but it’s also awesome because now we have this whole female-centric movement, especially with women and sports being so prevalent at the moment," said Legge.

Katherine Williams was out at IMS with her dad. One of the stops she made was to get an autograph from Legge.

"It's nice seeing another Katherine racing. I might want to be a race car driver when I grow up too," said Williams.

Legge is the only female driver in the field and in the history of the race, she's one of nine to qualify.

"There was Lyn St. James, then Danica and Sarah, then me and Simona. Really there hasn’t been anyone to fill that void back up behind us," said Legge.

Legge says there's a massive push right now for women in racing as women's sports in general continues to pick up momentum. She believes racing will follow in that.

"I think there’s so many opportunities now for those coming up through carts," said Legge. "There’s also a female only series going on in Europe so I think the times are definitely changing."

