Kenny Moore II re-signs to Colts on 3-year, $30 million deal

AP Photo
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II runs for a touchdown after an interception against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Posted at 4:13 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 16:13:16-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Kenny Moore II is staying in Indianapolis.

According to NFL sources, the nickel back signed a 3-year, $30 million contract with the Colts.

The deal makes Moore II the highest paid nickel back in NFL history.

Moore II first signed with the Colts in 2019 when he signed a 4-year, $33 million contract. He quickly became a valuable defensive asset to the team.

The Colts have now re-signed 5 of their players, including Michael Pittman, Kenny Moore, Grover Stewart, Rigoberto Sanchez and Tyquan Lewis.

