Kenny Moore II re-signs to Colts on 3-year, $30 million deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Kenny Moore II is staying in Indianapolis.

According to NFL sources, the nickel back signed a 3-year, $30 million contract with the Colts.

The deal makes Moore II the highest paid nickel back in NFL history.

Colts are re-signing CB Kenny Moore II to a 3-year, $30 million deal that makes him the highest-paid nickel back in NFL history. The deal was negotiated and confirmed by David Mulugheta and Trevon Smith of Athletes First. pic.twitter.com/emhBU8Q0qI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Moore II first signed with the Colts in 2019 when he signed a 4-year, $33 million contract. He quickly became a valuable defensive asset to the team.

The Colts have now re-signed 5 of their players, including Michael Pittman, Kenny Moore, Grover Stewart, Rigoberto Sanchez and Tyquan Lewis.