Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Kent scores 35 as Indiana State takes down SMU 101-92 in NIT

Illinois St Indiana St Basketball
Doug McSchooler/AP
Indiana State guard Julian Larry (1) during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois State, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Terre Haute, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Illinois St Indiana St Basketball
Posted at 10:39 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 22:40:56-04

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jayson Kent scored 35 points on 11-of-12 shooting to lead Indiana State over SMU 101-92 on Wednesday night in the NIT.

Kent also had nine rebounds for the Sycamores (29-6). Ryan Conwell added 25 points while going 8 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line. Xavier Bledson went 6 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Zhuric Phelps and Ja’Heim Hudson each scored 21 points for the Mustangs (20-13). Chuck Harris also had 19 points, four assists and two steals.

Kent scored 16 points in the second half.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!