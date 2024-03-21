Kent scores 35 as Indiana State takes down SMU 101-92 in NIT

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jayson Kent scored 35 points on 11-of-12 shooting to lead Indiana State over SMU 101-92 on Wednesday night in the NIT.

Kent also had nine rebounds for the Sycamores (29-6). Ryan Conwell added 25 points while going 8 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line. Xavier Bledson went 6 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Zhuric Phelps and Ja’Heim Hudson each scored 21 points for the Mustangs (20-13). Chuck Harris also had 19 points, four assists and two steals.

Kent scored 16 points in the second half.