Kentucky football players' burglary case goes to grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The case against six University of Kentucky football players accused of burglary has moved to a grand jury.

The players appeared in Fayette County District Court alongside their attorneys and family members.

Attorneys for Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale, and Joel Williams waived a preliminary hearing and the case moves to a grand jury.

Each of the six players is charged with burglary.

Tisdale also faces a charge of wanton endangerment.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Fayette District Court, the crime happened on March 7, 2021, at a residence on Forest Park Drive in Lexington.

The complaint states that the group got into an altercation with people living in the home after being asked to leave a party.

The complainants said that Tisdale pulled a handgun during the altercation and pointed it at a person who lived in the home.

On Friday, attorneys for all six players entered not guilty pleas on behalf of their clients. During that hearing, a judge ordered the players to stay away from the alleged victims and the home where the incident happened.