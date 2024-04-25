Keystone Group accuses Mayor of walking away from Eleven Park project

INDIANAPOLIS — After years of efforts put into building Eleven Park at the site of the former Diamond Chain manufacturing site on West Street and Kentucky Avenue, the Keystone group is accusing Mayor Joe Hogsett and his administration of "walking away" from the project.

In a statement released Thursday, Indianapolis-based Keystone Group, owned by Ersal Ozdemir, says the city has been "shopping" state legislation that made funding for Eleven Park possible.

On the heels of the statement from Keystone Group, Mayor Joe Hogsett has announced a 5:30 p.m. announcement about the future of sports in Indianapolis.

Legislation passed to create a professional sports development area which allowed funding through tax dollars for a soccer stadium.

After the legislation passed, Keystone Group purchased what would then be called Eleven Park.

RELATED VIDEO | Plans unveiled for Eleven Park

Plans unveiled for Eleven Park

“These actions by Mayor Hogsett’s administration are a concerning departure from what the Indianapolis business community stands for: integrity, trust, and the expectation that one is true to their word,” the statement reads.

The city has not responded to WRTV's request for comment.