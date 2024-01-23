Kokomo's Bidunga Named McDonald's All-American

KOKOMO — Kokomo High School's Flory Bidunga will battle against the top high school players in the nation after being named a McDonald's All American.

Chosen from a list of 729 nominees, 6-foot-9 Bidunga will take the stage at the McDonald's All American games this April.

Bidunga is originally from the Congo and is currently a Junior at Kokomo High School. He is ranked No. 4 overall in the ESPN 100 and is the No. 1 center in the 2024 class.

Adding to his list of achievements, he was named the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 20.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks per game.

Bidunga will soon be a Kansas Jayhawk, a choice he made over Auburn, Duke and Michigan. He is the program's highest-ranked pledge since Josh Jackson picked the Jayhawks in 2016.

The 2024 McDonald’s All American Games will start with the Girls Game on Tuesday, April 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the Boys Game will immediately follow on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.