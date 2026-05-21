Kyle Larson reflects on attempting The Double in new documentary

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — NASCAR driver Kyle Larson took center stage at the Living Room Theaters on Wednesday to debut his new documentary “Kyle Larson vs. The Double.”

Larson attempted to race in both the Indianapolis 500 and the NASCAR Coca-Cola at Charlotte Motor Speedway in both 2024 and 2025, but he never completed The Double due to weather disruptions and on-track incidents.

The Double is something only five drivers have ever attempted, and only Tony Stewart actually completed The Double in 2001. The feat requires 1,100 miles of racing across the two speedways and a plane to transport from Indianapolis to Charlotte between races.

The documentary gets officially released on Amazon Prime on Thursday, May 21st. At Wednesday’s movie screening, Larson shared what his favorite parts of watching his documentary were.

“For me personally, getting to see the parts that I was not a part of,” Larson said. “Seeing my team in Charlotte and what they were going through the first year, when the decisions were getting made at the last second. When they were watching me qualify and getting to see the team, then. Different moments of my family that I wasn’t a part of. Those personally meant a lot to me. Two years ago was the first one which feels so long ago, just kind of get to relive it through that again which is awesome. Seeing my kids. Kids grow fast. Seeing them, which was cool too.”

Larson is now a year removed from his most recent attempt at The Double, and he was asked if he would be open to trying the feat for a third time down the road.

“Probably not, but in this alternate universe, if you could promise me that there was going to be a zero percent chance of rain in either spot, then ya I would sign up for it in a heartbeat,” Larson said. “With that not being possible, I don’t know, it’s just a lot. It’s a lot of commitment from myself and from the race teams and the partners. It’s difficult, but I’m super grateful for the experience I had those last two years, and those will be memories I won’t ever forget.”

This year, a new driver looks to attempt The Double. IndyCar and NASCAR driver Katherine Legge aims to complete The Double and will be the first female to ever attempt it.