Lance Jones and Zach Edey lead No. 2 Purdue over No. 6 Wisconsin 75-69

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lance Jones scored 20 points, Zach Edey joined another exclusive club and No. 2 Purdue beat No. 6 Wisconsin 75-69 on Sunday for its seventh consecutive victory.

Purdue (21-2, 10-2) took the lead for good midway through the first half. It extended its Big Ten lead to 1½ games as Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3) lost its second straight.

Braden Smith added 19 points for the Boilermakers.

Edey had 18 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots. The 7-foot-4 center has 201 career blocks, joining Patrick Ewing and David Robinson as the only players in NCAA history to combine 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocks while shooting at least 60% from the field.

Tyler Wahl scored a season-high 20 points for Wisconsin. AJ Storr added 14 points on 4-for-15 shooting.