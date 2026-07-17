Lawrence North star and five-star receiver Monshun Sales commits to IU

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Monshun Sales, the nation’s top‑rated wide receiver and a five‑star prospect, has committed to Indiana University.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound receiver is ranked as the No. 1 overall wide receiver recruit in the Class of 2027 according to both 247Sports and Rivals.

The Lawrence North standout announced his decision Friday on the Pat McAfee Show, choosing IU over Texas, Alabama, Ohio State, and LSU. Sales becomes the first five‑star high school recruit to join the Hoosiers under head coach Curt Cignetti.

Cignetti has led Indiana to a 27‑2 record over the past two seasons, including a Big Ten title and a 16‑0 national championship run last year with signature wins over Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon (twice), and Miami in the title game.

As a junior, Sales recorded 794 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Across his career, Sales has totaled 71 receptions for 1,362 yards and 17 total touchdowns. Sales not only played receiver, but he also suited up on defense. Last season, Sales recorded 56 tackles and one tackle for loss.

Sales also competes for Lawrence North's track and field program.

The Hoosiers have plenty of familiarity with Lawrence North standouts. Former Lawrence North receiver and last year's national champion Omar Cooper Jr. was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft after his breakout junior season.

Cooper Jr. was selected 30th overall by the New York Jets after recording 937 receiving yards with 13 touchdowns this past season. Sales looks to follow in those same footsteps as he comes to IU next fall.

During his junior season with the Wildcats, Sales helped Lawrence North to a 7-3 record. Sales and Lawrence North will open the 2026 season on Aug. 21 at home against Brownsburg, the two‑time defending IHSAA 6A state champion.