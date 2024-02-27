Lawrenceburg native wins gold at Pan-American Wrestling Championships

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Lawrenceburg native Mason Parris nabbed a gold medal at the Pan-American Wrestling Championships in Mexico this weekend.

Parris, a Lawrenceburg High School grad who went on to become an All-American and NCAA heavyweight champion at the University of Michigan, won gold at 125 kg. He beat Richard Deschatelets of Canada 10-0 before both his semifinals and finals opponents defaulted due to injury, giving him the win.

In addition to Parris, all other U.S. wrestlers who competed on the final day of the Pan-Am championships won gold.

Winning isn't new to three-time Indiana state champion. In 2023 alone, Parris won bronze at the World Wrestling Championships and received the Dan Hodge Trophy, given to the best college wrestler in the country.

And he's not done yet — the 24-year-old has qualified for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which will take place at Penn State in April.