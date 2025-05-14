Learning from past hosts: Committee preparing for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS -- In two days in during the middle of July WNBA and all its glory will take center stage in Indianapolis.

WNBA officials say this will be the first time that Indianapolis has hosted the event.

The game and the festivities are set to take place July 18-19, the Saturday’s All-Star game selling out in a matter of hours. Officials say the weekend will include the 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge, which will be held on Friday July 18th.

“We set the bar pretty high, and we hope we jump over it,” Mel Raines, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment told WRTV.

With a little more than two months left, Indy city leaders say preparation is well underway.

Officials have had some recent experience hosting large crowds.

Including hosting the NBA All-Star Game, Taylor Swift for three-nights at Lucas Oil Stadium and the WWE Royal Rumble.

“What we were able do to outside in June for the swimming trials was a great foundation for us as much as the NBA All-Star game was, hopefully this isn’t last WNBA All-Star game that we are going to host,” Raines told WRTV.

At the same time Indianapolis artist Kwazar Martin says he is preparing for his moment. Martin, is known for his murals throughout Indianapolis. He has completed a number of murals on 17th Street near Riverside Drive.

“For WNBA All-Star I’ll be doing a live painting on a giant W, I’ll be doing it downtown in front of everybody,’ Martin told WRTV.

