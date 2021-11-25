LeBron James has fans ejected from Gainbridge Fieldhouse during Wednesday's game against Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — It was an eventful night of basketball inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday during the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers game.

Before running away with an overtime win of 124-116 against the Pacers in Indianapolis, LA Lakers star LeBron James had a Pacers fan sitting courtside removed from the game.

About halfway through overtime, James points to a woman requesting a referee to have her removed. Soon after, security is seen escorting her and the person sitting next to her out of the arena.

Dying at this girl's face when she realizes LeBron is really going to get her thrown out. pic.twitter.com/QkvJALgV15 — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) November 25, 2021

It was an explosive night for James following his own ejection during Sunday night's game against the Pistons in which he had a physical altercation with Isaiah Stewart. According to the Associated Press, James finished with 39 points, six assists, and five rebounds as the Lakers played without Anthony Davis.

Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 28 points on Wednesday night, according to AP.

“There’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents, not wanting your opponents to be successful, and there’s then moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words,” James told reporters about the incident with the courtside fan after the game. “That shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player.”

Exactly what was said or what gestures were made by the fan was not initially spoken on by James.