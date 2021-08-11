Lionel Messi signs 2-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi has finally signed his eagerly anticipated Paris Saint-Germain contract to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona.

The French club says in a statement that the 34-year-old Argentina star signed a two-year deal with the option for a third season.

No salary details were given but a person with knowledge of the negotiations earlier told The Associated Press that Messi is set to earn around 35 million euros ($41 million) net annually.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity before the contract was signed.

PSG fans gathered at Le Bourget Airport in Paris to welcome Messi who is to be presented to fans before Saturday night's game against Strasbourg.

Messi left FC Barcelona after a 17-season career due to "financial and structural obstacles."

Messi, who wanted to say with the club, which competes in Spain’s LaLiga, won 10 LaLiga titles during his career with the team.