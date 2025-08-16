LIV Golf returning to Westfield in 2026

WESTFIELD — LIV Golf is returning to Westfield in 2026.

The professional golf league announced Saturday that the LIV Golf Indianapolis 2026 tournament will be held at The Club at Chatham Hills from Aug. 21-23.

The event will once again serve as the league's Individual Championship, a role it also held during its 2025 debut at the same location.

According to Ross Hallett, LIV Golf's executive vice president, the 2025 event was a huge success. "The Indiana region, city of Westfield, Hamilton County and Chatham Hills have all been tremendous hosts to LIV Golf," Hallett said. "From the course’s outstanding design to the record attendance and fantastic energy throughout the community, this week’s Indiana debut has exceeded our high expectations."

Westfield Mayor Scott Willis echoed this sentiment, stating the 2025 tournament brought "incredible energy, economic boost and international spotlight" to the community.

The decision to return to Chatham Hills in 2026 was also praised by local tourism officials and the Indiana Sports Corp., who believe it reinforces Indiana's reputation as a premier destination for major sporting events.

The LIV Golf field includes some of the biggest names in the sport, with 14 major champions who have won a combined 28 major championships. Fans can expect to see top players like Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson return for the 2026 tournament.

The 2026 Indianapolis tournament is the ninth event already confirmed for the league's global 14-event schedule. It joins other international stops, including Riyadh, Adelaide, Singapore and Mexico City.

Early bird tickets for LIV Golf Indianapolis 2026 are on sale now. Fans can purchase three-day grounds passes and Club 54 Hospitality Tickets, which include access to world-class golf, live music and other family-friendly experiences.

Additional details on hospitality packages and entertainment will be announced later.