Watch
Sports

Actions

Man United's game off after fans storm stadium in protest

items.[0].image.alt
Barrington Coombs/AP
Fans move barriers outside the ground as they let off flares whilst protesting against the Glazer family, owners of Manchester United, before their Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Barrington Coombs/PA via AP)
Britain Soccer Premier League
Posted at 1:55 PM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 13:55:51-04

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s Premier League game against Liverpool was postponed after supporters stormed into the stadium and onto the pitch.

Thousands of United fans gathered outside Old Trafford to demand the Glazer family ownership sells the club.

Long-running anger against the club’s owners, the Glazer family, has boiled over after they were part of the failed attempt to take United into a European Super League.

Media trying to enter the club’s car park were told the ground was in lockdown.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Stream WRTV anytime!