Meet the Colts 2022 draft players

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have eight new players after this year's NFL draft.

“It was a good weekend for us," general manager Chris Ballard said. "We’re always looking for athletic, unique traits that we want to take.”

Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce was the Colts' first draft pick in the second round. Pierce finished 15th in Cincinnati history in career receiving yards.

"I kind of had a gut feeling on the Colts. I don’t know what it was, and I did have a buddy predict it. He texted me [before the draft] saying, ‘you’re going to the Colts man. I had a feeling.’ It was awesome," Pierce said. "It was really a place I wanted to go."

The third round brought the Colts tight end Jelani Woods from Virginia, tackle Bernhard Raimann from Central Michigan and safety Nick Cross from Maryland.

"With me, I’m more of a physical guy. Definitely would say a guy that attacks everything he does. So, run blocking is very aggressive and pass protection and stuff like that, I’m definitely the same player also with that," Woods said.

"I just knew I was ready to work wherever I was going to end up. I was fortunate enough to end up with the Colts," Raimann said. “I take a lot of pride in my athleticism. I keep working on it, no matter how much weight I gain or whatever."

“I bring high energy. I fly around and make plays ... I want to be someone who can take the ball away and cause havoc for the offense," Cross said.

In the fifth round, the Colts drafted Missouri State defensive tackle Eric Johnson.

"I feel where one of my strong suits comes from is my versatility, being able to play multiple positions and holding in there being a reliable character for the line is one of my strong suits as a player," Johnson said.

For the Colts' sixth round, Youngstown State tight end Drew Ogletree and Cincinnati defensive tackle Curtis Brooks were drafted.

"I feel like being the best of both worlds. I can go in there and block a defensive end, and I can go over there and route up a defensive back, linebacker or safety. Whoever they want to put on me," Ogletree said.

"“I actually love the Colts’ defense. It’s great for me and what I do. Just a guy who can just go get it and that’s what I look forward to with my opportunity in Indianapolis," Brooks said.

Cornerback Rodney Thomas II is the first Yale player selected in the NFL draft since 2018. The Pittsburgh native was selected in the seventh round.