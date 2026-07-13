Mooresville's Hudson DeVaughan selected by the Royals in MLB Draft

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) -- Mooresville High School grad Hudson DeVaughan was selected in the 19th round (569th pick) in the 2026 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

DeVaughan, a right-handed pitcher, is committed to play college baseball at Alabama. He will now have the choice to sign with the Royals or go play for the Crimson Tide.

DeVaughan appeared in just four games this spring for the Pioneers, but was fabulous in his 19.1 innings of work. He allowed no runs, just five hits, and struck out 46 batters. He missed the end of the season with a scapular issue.

DeVaughan throws a fastball that tops out at 98 miles per hour.

He was part of Mooresville's team that made it to the 4A state championship in 2024.