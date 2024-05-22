Mother sues NBA star LaMelo Ball for allegedly driving over her son's foot and breaking it at fan event

The mother of a young basketball fan is suing NBA star LaMelo Ball after the Charlotte Hornets guard allegedly hit her son with his vehicle.

According to the lawsuit, which was obtained by ESPN, the incident stems from a fan event held last October at the Hornets arena in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina. After the event, Tamaria McRae says her son Angell, who was 11 years old at the time, saw Ball's SUV exit the arena and stop at a nearby traffic light.

McRae said Angell and other Hornets fans approached his vehicle in hopes of getting an autograph. But when the light turned green, Ball reportedly drove over Angell's foot, breaking it as he left the scene.

According to the lawsuit, McRae is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 for physical and emotional distress, saying her son became depressed in the months it took him to recover from the alleged incident.

"When you see your children hurt, it hurts you," she told Charlotte's WSOC-TV. "It's been rough. It's been real rough."

McRae is also suing the Hornets, saying the team should have more safeguards in place to protect fans. Neither Ball nor the organization have publicly commented on the allegations.

This isn't the first time the 22-year-old All-Star has been accused of driving recklessly. In a video shared online last year, Ball can be seen blatantly running a red light as he sped past fans waiting outside after a game.

Ball was drafted by the Hornets with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He earned Rookie of the Year honors after his first season in the league and was named an All-Star a year later.