Motorsports legend Don Schumacher dead at 79

BROWNSBURG — One of motorsports biggest names has died.

Don Schumacher, NHRA team owner and Funny Car racing pioneer, died Wednesday according to a release from his race team.

According to the release, Schumacher had been battling lung cancer privately.

Alongside son Tony Schumacher, Don Schumacher Racing began their takeover of the NHRA in the late 1990s.

Since then, the team has wins in each of NHRA's four pro categories. His team has a total of 19 NHRA world championship titles and 367 Wallys (trophies awarded to event winner).

He was 79.