NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe returns home to Mitchell, donates more than 700 bikes to children

Posted at 8:06 AM, Dec 19, 2023
MITCHELL — NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe returned home this week to deliver holiday joy to the children of his hometown.

On Monday, Briscoe visited Mitchell in Lawrence County along with the Gene Haas Foundation and Huffy to donate more than 700 new bikes to every child in grades K-5.

Students at Mitchell High School and other volunteers assembled the bikes and received tickets to July's Xfinity Series race at the Brickyard for helping.

Watch the video player above to hear from Briscoe and the school's administration.

