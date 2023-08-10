NASCAR Hauler Parade returns to Speedway for the first time since 2019 ahead of Brickyard Weekend

SPEEDWAY — The NASCAR Hauler Parade has returned to Speedway for the first time since 2019, and it’s all leading up to Brickyard Weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As part of the parade, haulers drove down Main Street in Speedway to get fans excited about the upcoming race.

Following the parade, the haulers were displayed so that fans were able to get a close-up look at their favorite driver’s hauler. There was also free entertainment, games, face painting and more.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

“This became a tradition, almost as much as what was going on at the track. Then COVID stopped it and schedules have made it hard to continue. We didn’t even know it would be back this year until about 15 days ago,” IMS President Doug Boles said. “This is great. Seeing all these people out here is a fun way to start the weekend.”

Boles says in the three years of working as a partner with both NASCAR and IndyCar, the biggest thing they’ve learned is how to operate together.

“We’re learning how to condense our schedules to make them work better. The teams are getting a chance to work with each other. A lot of the IndyCar drivers watch NASCAR and vice versa. For them to see and meet each other on race weekend has made the two series work together more,” Boles said.

Boles says the organization is “not exactly sure” what the future of Brickyard Weekend looks like and that it’s certainly a logistical challenge to make it work.

“We have an oval test that will take place on Monday and Tuesday. We need to figure out how to fit it in the windows for the TV broadcast. If it doesn’t work as a double-header for IndyCar, then we need to find another venue. There are a lot of things in play,” Boles said.

Brickyard Weekend includes the Indy NXT by Firestone race on Friday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 and the NTT IndyCar Series Gallagher Grand Prix on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday.

To purchase tickets or get more information on Brickyard Weekend, click here.