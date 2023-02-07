NASCAR's Kyle Busch issues public statement after detainment in Mexico

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch tweeted Monday night addressing his January detainment at a Mexican airport.

Busch was detained after a handgun was found in his luggage.

In his tweet, Busch explained his side of the incident.

"In late January, Samantha and I enjoyed a several-day vacation in Mexico," Busch said. "When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport. I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag."

"Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing my handgun into Mexico," he continued.

"When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina," Busch said.

Busch went on to apologize for the incident.

"I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed."

According to the Public Ministry of the Attorney General of the Republic in Quintana Roo, “Kyle Thomas B.” was arrested on January 27 at Cancun International Airport.

Security personnel located a .380 caliber pistol and a stocked magazine in his bag.

Busch was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and must pay a fine equivalent to $1,085, but has returned to the United States making it unclear of when or if he will be imprisoned in Mexico.