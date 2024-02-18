Butler Street Team putting Hoosier Hospitality front and center during NBA All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — With roughly 125,000 thousand people expected to flock to the circle city for NBA All-Star Weekend, Hoosier Hospitality is on full display.

"We wanted to be the spirit on the streets,” Senior Veronica Smith said.

Smith is one of a group of roughly 100 college students from Butler University who are serving as ambassadors over the weekend.

The group calls it the Butler Street team and it’s a part of a class, where their homework is all about All-Star Weekend.

“We are passing out goodies, like sunglasses and necklaces and answering questions,” Smith told WRTV on Sunday.

The group works in several different shifts that run from about noon to 11p.m. They hand out goodies all around the Mile Square.

“We are just answering questions for the people that are here in Indy for the weekend, so they feel welcomed,” Smith added.

Some the questions that Veronica got asked? Where are the best places to eat and if you can still buy tickets to the game.

At the end of the day for Smith, she says this weekend is all about Hoosier Hospitality.

“We wanted everybody coming into Indy be able to promote that Hoosier hospitality that we know and love, just adding that spirit to the streets as we are passing out goodies, really highlights what Indy is all about,” Smith Concluded.