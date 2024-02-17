Celebrities strut the red carpet before the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a night for stars from all walks of life to strut the red carpet inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

From Houston Texans star quarterback CJ Stroud to Indy’s own Conor Daly, there was no shortage of celebrities in the city.

“It’s just been super cool to meet new people,” Conor Daly told WRTV. “I’ve already invited like three people to the Indy 500, and they were like, ‘Oh I’ve never been.’”

Even EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson switched her heels for some basketball shoes.

“I want to say thank you to the fans who have made this journey so amazing. I’ve seen them with banners and it’s only pumping my head up,” Hudson said.

It’s a chance for Indy to showcase its basketball talents on the biggest stage.

Lucas Oil Stadium debuted its LED court for the celebrity game.

The game featured challenges like the Ruffles Flamin’ Hot Challenge and Ruffles 4-point Ridgeline.

“I know Indy probably don’t like me too much but it’s all love,” Stroud said. “I’m just enjoying it man. I have no expectations. I’m not out here trying to kill nobody, just trying to have fun.”

While these celebrities might not be known for hoops, at the end of the day, it’s more than just basketball.

“This is great that it’s in Indianapolis, in Naptown, Hoosier City. One would say the greatest basketball city in the world,” Metta Saniford-Artest said.

