INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds, if not thousands, of fans are flocking to the Pacers Team Store Monday morning and afternoon for a chance at All-Star Game memorabilia at a discount.

Overnight, the team announced all All-Star merch was going to be 50% off in store from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

WRTV crews caught hundreds of fans waiting for their chance to get into the store at 11 a.m.