INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis native and former Pacer George Hill is hosting an event at Newfields during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

The event, called “All-Starry Night” will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. in The Lume Indianapolis.

Tickets are available to purchase for $185 for the public and $175 for Newfields members.

At “All-Starry Night,” guests can enjoy music, dancing, food and an open bar.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.