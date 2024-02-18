Guy Fieri thanks IMPD officers with pizza during NBA All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Guy Fieri is bringing the flavor to local law enforcement officers this All-Star Weekend.
The Food Network star dropped off pizza to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and thanked them for their hard work.
“The reality is we all love you,” Fieri told the officers, according to a social media post from the department.
Fieri's pizza of choice was Goodfellas Pizzeria.
Guy Fieri brought the flavor to IMPD during NBA All-Star Weekend!— IMPD (@IMPDnews) February 18, 2024
With pizzas in hand, he thanked officers for their hard work.
“The reality is we all love you,” Fieri told the officers.
A gesture of gratitude amidst the excitement! Thank you, @GuyFieri!#NBAAllStar2024 pic.twitter.com/CCCsNgkJNA