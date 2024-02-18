Watch Now
Guy Fieri thanks IMPD officers with pizza during NBA All-Star Weekend

Posted at 8:49 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 20:49:49-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Guy Fieri is bringing the flavor to local law enforcement officers this All-Star Weekend.

The Food Network star dropped off pizza to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and thanked them for their hard work.

“The reality is we all love you,” Fieri told the officers, according to a social media post from the department.

Fieri's pizza of choice was Goodfellas Pizzeria.

