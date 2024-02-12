IMPD, public officials make All-Star Weekend safety announcements

INDIANAPOLIS — City and county leaders held a joint press conference Monday morning to discuss safety and security measures being put in place for NBA All-Star Weekend 2024.

Mayor Joe Hogsett joined members of the NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee, Downtown Indy, Inc. CEO & President Taylor Schaffer, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Acting Chief Christopher Bailey, Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) Chief Michael Beard, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears and other law enforcement officials to discuss the coordinated public safety plans for NBA All-Star 2024.

Officials discussed altered traffic patterns, Mile Square preparations, fan communications and other important details needed for a successful event.

