Indy All-Star 2024 breaks record: highest attended in 14 years

INDIANAPOLIS — NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis was a record-breaking event.

According to the Indiana Pacers, it was the highest attended All-Star game in 14 years, with over 190,000 fans in attendance.

The event also provided $3.5 million to youth, families and those in need.

"Thanks to the best fans in the world, #NBAAllStar2024 in Indy was record-breaking, showcasing that basketball is not just a sport here, it's a way of life," the Pacers' post said.

