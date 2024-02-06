Machine Gun Kelly, DJ Diesel to perform at Indiana Convention Center Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the top sports shows will launch its All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis with a Thursday night event at the Indiana Convention Center.

The Inside the NBA team of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley will present pregame, halftime and postgame analysis for the Thursday night game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies.

The show will also be surrounded by musical performances by Machine Gun Kelly and DJ Diesel (Shaq).

Admission to the event that runs from 7:30-11:30 p.m. is free.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, tickets for the event call be found at nbaevents.nba.com.