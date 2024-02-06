Watch Now
SportsNBA All-Star 2024 Indy

Actions

Machine Gun Kelly, DJ Diesel to perform at Indiana Convention Center Thursday night

Machine Gun Kelly
Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
Machine Gun Kelly performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Machine Gun Kelly
Posted at 1:32 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 13:32:58-05

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the top sports shows will launch its All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis with a Thursday night event at the Indiana Convention Center.

The Inside the NBA team of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley will present pregame, halftime and postgame analysis for the Thursday night game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies.

The show will also be surrounded by musical performances by Machine Gun Kelly and DJ Diesel (Shaq).

Admission to the event that runs from 7:30-11:30 p.m. is free.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, tickets for the event call be found at nbaevents.nba.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!