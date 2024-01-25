NBA All-Star game jerseys unveiled, features nods to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, Jordan Brand and the NBA unveiled the 2024 All-Star jerseys.

The jerseys, which will be worn by NBA All-Stars from the Eastern and Western conferences during the NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, feature many features tying the Circle City and the history of the All-Star game into them.

The 2024 NBA All-Stars will also be outfitted in Jordan Brand old-school, Hoosier-inspired warm-ups.

Designed from the idea that basketball was raised in Indiana, the uniforms are rooted in a nostalgic, heritage look that feature a tonal twist on the classic red and blue uniforms with cream lettering. The pinstripes are inspired by the iconic Pacers uniforms in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Design details, according to the NBA include the following:

