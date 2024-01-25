NBA All-Star game jerseys unveiled, features nods to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, Jordan Brand and the NBA unveiled the 2024 All-Star jerseys.
The jerseys, which will be worn by NBA All-Stars from the Eastern and Western conferences during the NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, feature many features tying the Circle City and the history of the All-Star game into them.
The 2024 NBA All-Stars will also be outfitted in Jordan Brand old-school, Hoosier-inspired warm-ups.
Designed from the idea that basketball was raised in Indiana, the uniforms are rooted in a nostalgic, heritage look that feature a tonal twist on the classic red and blue uniforms with cream lettering. The pinstripes are inspired by the iconic Pacers uniforms in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Design details, according to the NBA include the following:
- The 2024 NBA All-Star logo is featured prominently on the front of the jersey under “All-Star,” which weaves in racing stripes to pay homage to the host city.
- The five stars on each side of the jersey represent the five players on each team playing on the court at any given time.
- The logo is also featured on the side of the short with a large circle around it, honoring downtown Indy’s Monument Circle which surrounds the proud Soldiers and Sailors Monument at the center
of the “Circle City.”
- The six stars rotating the NBA All-Star logo on each side of the short represents the 12 All-Stars on each roster.
- “73rd Annual” is highlighted on the jersey as the anthem graphic above the black jock tag.
- The “ASG” ligature mark on the belt buckle is inspired by the graphical origins of basketball.