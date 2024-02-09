'They’re not with me': Keith Lee warns Indy restaurants about scammers using his name

INDIANAPOLIS — Keith Lee is warning Indianapolis restaurants about scammers that are charging thousands of dollars by falsely promising that he would try their food and boost their business.

The popular food critic with over 16 million followers, took to Tik Tok to clear things up.

"I would rather not make this video but it's come to my attention, people scamming on my behalf and I don't want nobody falling victim to it," Lee said.

According to Lee, it was leaked to the public that the influencer would be in Indianapolis for All-Star weekend.

Now, he says local food influencers are charging restaurants thousands of dollars with a promise that Lee will dine at their restaurant, and bring with him a crowd of new customers.

That's not true," Lee said. "We're going to Indianapolis for the game, and the game only. Yes, we might try some food while we're there. But we're not going there for the food tour."

Lee makes it clear, he has no intentions to charge restaurants for his appearance or any publicity.

"No place that we go to do we charge small restaurants for anything. We don't charge for reviews. We don't charge if there's a line out the door. We don't charge even if you open three or four locations after we leave. At no point do I want any money from any small restaurant," Lee goes on. "I'm not charging those restaurants anything. And if anybody has ever told you anything differently, they’re lying. They’re not with me.”

Lee said some scammers were charging restaurants $7,000 to $20,000 in exchange for his appearance.

“If you are a restaurant owner and you see me while we are in Indianapolis, don't come to me and my family and say, ‘You took this money and you didn't show up for a review.’ I didn't take no money. I'm not showing up for a review. I didn't promise anything. I'm going to play basketball. I don't want no smoke,” the influencer said. “God bless you. Have an amazing day.”

Lee is set to appear at the Hoops & Icons basketball game at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Feb. 14.