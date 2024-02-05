Tickets now available for NBA All-Star 2024 Tip-Off Celebration

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for a widely anticipated celebration, tipping off the festivities of NBA All-Star 2024 are now available to the public.

The Tip-Off will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 16 at Bicentennial Unity Plaza.

The event is presented by the NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee, is a collaboration with GANGGANG, Innovative, and Dodd Technologies and is a celebration of Indiana's unique connection to basketball, arts and culture.

"The Tip-Off is yet another element that is going to make NBA All-Star in Indy special and unique, an extra-special touch that sets our city apart and an exciting way to send us into a special weekend of basketball, arts, and culture,” said Mel Raines, President of the NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee and President and Chief Operating Officer for Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

The event is free and open to the public, but organizers say space is limited with only 5,000 tickets available. Fans must get their tickets at this website to attend. Tickets are limit 4 per person.

Fever legend Tamika Catchings and Indy native comedian and actor Mike Epps will emcee the45-minute celebration.

The program will include a musical performance by a surprise national artist, appearances by NBA and Pacers legends, music performed by local artists, a fireworks display, and more.

Gates to Bicentennial Unity Plaza will open at 5 p.m., and the program will begin at 6 p.m. Fans must have a ticket to enter.