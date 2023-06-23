NBA Draft: Pacers obtain Jarace Walker after trading picks with Wizards

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 NBA Draft is underway, and the Indiana Pacers are set to make their selections at Nos. 7, 26, 47 and 55.

First Round

The Pacers selected forward Bilal Coulibaly as the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft but traded him to the Washington Wizards.

In return, the Wizards traded eighth overall pick Jarace Walker, forward, to Indiana.

As a part of the deal, the Pacers will also receive a pair of second round picks.

Walker played one season at the University of Houston, averaging 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He measures in at 6’6” and weighs 248.6 lbs.

This is a developing story.