NBA, Pacers to build statue for Oscar Robertson at Crispus Attucks High School

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier basketball legend Oscar Robertson will be honored with a statue at Crispus Attucks High School.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that the statue of Robertson has been commissioned by the league in partnership with the Pacers.

Robertson made history with the Crispus Attucks basketball team in 1955 as part of the first all-Black team to win a state championship in the United States.

(Photo courtesy Indiana Historical Society) In 1955 the Crispus Attucks Tigers defeated Gary Roosevelt 97-74, becoming the first Indianapolis team to win the Indiana High School Athletic Association basketball tournament. Front row left to right: Stanford Patton, Sam Milton, Bill Brown, Bill Scott, Johnny Mack Brown. Back Row: Coach Ray Crowe, Willie Merriweather, John Gipson, Oscar Robertson, Sheddrick Mitchell, Willie Burnley.







He was named Mr. Basketball and the ’56 team was the first in state history to finish undefeated, finishing with a 31-0 record.

Robertson was the first Indiana high school basketball player to be named an NBA All-Star and was selected to the All-Star team 12 times during his 14-year career.

“It is important to immortalize the impacts Oscar has had on the court and well beyond the game of basketball, and this wonderful tribute will ensure generations to come can celebrate his remarkable legacy,” Rick Fuson, Pacer’s Sports & Entertainment CEO, said.

The statue will be unveiled to the public in 2025. It will be permanently placed at Crispus Attucks High School.